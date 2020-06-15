(Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

A BC Ferries employee died after falling into the Fraser River last week, the company said in a statement Monday (June 15).

In an email, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the employee fell in on Friday while working at the BC Ferries fleet maintenance unit in Richmond. Police and search crews were able to recover the victim’s body on Saturday.

“This is extremely distressing news for all of us and our hearts go out to his family and friends, to our employees who work at the fleet maintenance unit alongside this person, and to our entire BC Ferries’ family,” Marshall said.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it is investigating the incident to determine how it happened. BC Ferries has also launched their own investigation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to Langley council
Next story
VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to Langley council

Nora Cashato is asking the Township to keep a proper pool in her community

Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

Langley man combats superstitions about albinism in Africa

People with pigment condition being blamed for COVID-19, he says

Aldergrove legion re-opens with temperature gauge and other COVID safety measures in action

The local legion reopened partially this June after three months of a pandemic-enforced shutdown

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

VIDEO: Drone footage of Abbotsford oil spill reveals accident’s scope

Wilderness Committee group releases video and photos from spill site

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Petition launched urging Abbotsford Police officers to use body cameras

Online petition has collected 300 signatures, APD said earlier this month they shelved camera plans

Most Read