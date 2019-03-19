Stormy weather has led to the cancellation of multiple sailings Dec. 20 between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Facebook/BC Ferries)

BC Ferries has no plans to implement debit for vehicle ticket payments

Debit accepted for foot passengers, on-board purchases for all vessels

Ferry-takers can now use their debit card just about anywhere on BC Ferries – except to pay for their vehicle ticket.

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said debit cards are not accepted at vehicle ticket booths because “it would slow down the point-of-sale with customers having to input their PINs (personal identification numbers).”

A trial initiated in October, 2018 saw sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen adopt debit machines onboard, and the initiative has since been rolled out to all vessels with catering facilities and gift shops on board.

Previously, on-board purchases could only be made via cash or credit because the technology to process debit card payments was slow and could lead to sailing delays.

Debit payments are also now accepted for foot passenger tickets, but at this time, BC Ferries says there are no plans to implement debit processing technology for vehicle ticket payments.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
