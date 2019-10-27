This was the scene at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal earlier this weekend after high winds caused multiple cancellations (Photo courtesy Sabrina Bidal)

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

It is smooth sailing so far for BC Ferries Sunday morning on the major routes between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver.

Both the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen to Duke Point routes appear to be operating without any reported disruptions, according to the BC Ferries website. The Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route also appears to operating without any reported disruptions, according to offical accounts.

High winds Friday forced BC Ferries to cancel more than two dozen sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, causing long line ups on Saturday compounded by additional cancellations because of high winds.

RELATED: Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

RELATED: UPDATE: B.C. Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds

RELATED: UPDATED: Next sailing on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route is 7 a.m. on Saturday

The story, however, appears to be different Sunday morning.

The Peninsula News Review has asked BC Ferries and will update this story accordingly.

