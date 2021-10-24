BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in anticipation of rough seas. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25, between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in anticipation of rough seas. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries sailings cancelled with forecasts calling for stormy seas

Monday-morning sailings to and from Nanaimo and Victoria cancelled

BC Ferries is cancelling numerous sailings for tomorrow with choppy seas expected on the Strait of Georgia.

The ferry corporation issued a series of service notices advising of cancellations on Monday, Oct. 25, due to “anticipated adverse weather conditions.”

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” noted BC Ferries. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

All Monday morning sailings to and from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay are cancelled, as are the 1 p.m. sailings from those terminals.

The 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point are cancelled, as are the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay.

Sailings on the route between Comox’s Little River and Powell River’s Westview terminal are also cancelled on Monday morning.

Customers with reservations will have their bookings cancelled and will be refunded, and “travel will revert to a standby basis,” noted BC Ferries.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Not the time to ‘freely go wherever,’ says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Next story
BCGEU, LifeLabs reach new tentative agreement after union workers begin strike

Just Posted

TransLink indicates it is a must to mask-up on the buses. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Who’s enforcing the mask mandate?

Debbie Fleming was the coordinator of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event held at George Preston Centre on Saturday (Oct. 23) and Sunday (Oct. 24). (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds of vehicles visit hazardous waste collection event in Langley

Only one lane of traffic at a time along 54th Avenue, other motorists have to stop or back up. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER – Please: Parking proportionate to people

Bayside Rugby hosted a U17 game against Langley at the South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: Bayside Rugby square off against Langley in South Surrey