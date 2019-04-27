BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

BC Ferries were faced with a number of issues Saturday morning, causing cancellations and delays across several sailings.

The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria have been cancelled due to mechanical issues that could cause safety issues in high winds, according to a 9:45 a.m. service update from the Crown corporation.

Sailings from Vancouver to Nanaimo were delayed by 35 minutes due to an IT issue that impacted ticket purchasing.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo were facing a 90-minute delay, due to a medical emergency on a ferry travelling between Nanaimo and Vancouver earlier.

READ MORE: High winds cause power outages, ferry cancellations in Metro Vancouver

The high winds along the Georgia Strait forced BC Ferries to cancel the 11 a.m. departure form Mayne Island to Tsawwassen, as well as the 12:40 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Saltspring Island.

The cancellations and delays along south coast ferry routes follow last weekend’s busy holiday scheduling, which saw lengthy lineups until Wednesday.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

