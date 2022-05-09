BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

Gas hit $2.229 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver May 8

BC Ferries is increasing its fuel surcharge once again following another record-breaking hike in gas prices over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The transportation company announced Monday (May 9), its surcharge will be jumping from one to 2.5 per cent come June 1.

On Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island routes, it will amount to a 45 cent increase on an adult passenger ticket, and a $2.00 increase on a vehicle and driver. On inter-island routes, the same tickets will increase 25 cents and $1.05, respectively.

The increase will also impact trips where a surcharge has previously not been in place, including Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes.

BC Ferries has used a fuel surcharge/rebate system for the last 18 years to help manage major changes in fuel prices. It said it is working toward electric ferries in the future once shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

Its Monday announcement follows a weekend gas hike to $2.229 per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations, and a prediction by analysts that it could climb even higher.

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBritish ColumbiaGas prices

Previous story
Research shows grizzly bears and wolves avoid towns, trails in Alberta’s Bow Valley
Next story
Mother, stepfather charged in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Cassidy Buchanan was named to the All-Star AAA seniors girls basketball provincial championships. She will be playing for Trinity Western University in Langley. (Hana Kim HK2K/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove basketball star signs with Trinity Western University

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (File photo: Kedo Zake)
Public input begins May 9 on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Eva Gupta and dad Vikas, from Willoughby, picked out a button design for her mom in Douglas Park on Saturday, May 7 as Langley City’s celebration of B.C. Youth Week wrapped up with an outdoor festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Festival at Douglas Park wraps up B.C. Youth Week

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Young driver hits Langley woman and leaves scene