Aird Flavelle is running for the BC Green Party in Abbotsford South.

BC Green Party announces candidate for Abbotsford South

Former provincial and municipal candidate Aird Flavelle seeks election

The BC Green Party has declared a candidate for the Abbotsford South riding in the upcoming provincial election.

Aird Flavelle of Abbotsford was announced Tuesday (Sept. 29) as the party’s candidate for the riding, which includes most of central Abbotsford south of South Fraser Way and west of Sumas Way, along with rural areas south of Highway 1.

It also includes a chunk of the southeastern portion of the Township of Langley, composed of territory east of 248 Street and south of the highway.

Flavelle is so far facing Liberal candidate Bruce Banman, an Abbotsford councillor who was mayor from 2011 to 2014. No other parties have yet announced candidates for the riding.

Abbotsford South has been represented by Darryl Plecas – first as a Liberal, then as an independent – since he was first elected in 2013, but he has said he is not seeking re-election.

Flavelle ran for the Green Party in Abbotsford South in 2013, and has also sought election to Abbotsford city council in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017.

Flavelle founded MSA Computer and has served on a number of local boards and has volunteered around the city.

His community involvement includes the Rotary Club, the Abbotsford Hospice Society, restorative justice and Abbotsford’s environmental advisory committee.

Flavelle has served as Green Party organizer for the Central Fraser Valley and treasurer of the BC Green Party.

