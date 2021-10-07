BC Hydro works to upgrade a power pole. (File photo)

BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors

Employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22, contractors by Jan. 10, 2022

All employees and contractors at BC Hydro work sites will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Crown corporation announced Thursday (Oct. 7).

Employees will have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated. BC Hydro said that the date was chosen to align with the immunization deadline set by the province for public service employees and to allow enough time for its own workers to get fully vaccinated.

Contractors and consultants will have until Jan. 10, 2022, to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate will apply 6,00 employees and to anyone working at locations like Site C, which has been home to multiple outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

This is just the latest vaccine mandate to be announced in recent days. This week alone, proof of vaccination requirements have been announced for B.C. and federal public service employees, those in federally regulated workplaces and for plane and train passengers in Canada.

