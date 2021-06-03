BC Hydro worker taken to hospital after ‘electrical contact’ in Aldergrove

The incident was the cause of Wednesday afternoon’s power outage

The thousands of BC Hydro customers who were left without power in South Langley Wednesday afternoon was a result of an electrical incident in Aldergrove involving a BC Hydro crew member.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to the area of 18th Avenue and 252nd Street yesterday (June 2) around noon for a medical call involving electricity, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief.

“The patient was conscious and breathing with electrical burns to their hands, forearms, and face,” he said.

The individual was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance, Hewitson added.

On Thursday morning, a BC Hydro spokesperson confirmed there has been “an electrical contact incident in Aldergrove.”

“The line was de-energized as a result, and that’s why there was a power outage,” Mora Scott with BC Hydro explained.

“Out of respect for the individual involved and their family, as well as the ongoing investigation, I can’t share any additional details at this time.”

The crew member was in the area completing planned work for BC Hydro, Scott added.

WorkSafeBC confirmed to Langley Advance Times they were notified of an incident where a worker came into contact with a conductor and it resulted in an injury and response from first responders.

“As we do with any workplace injury, we assigned an officer to attend,” the agency said in a statement.

WorkSafeBC will not be conducting a formal investigation. The agency hopes to complete an incident report by next week.

