A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

Government stores will limit customers to purchasing no more than three of any individual item per day

As the ongoing strike at four key liquor distribution warehouses continues, as part of job action by the B.C. General Employees Union, the province will be rationing liquor purchases to customers, according to a prominent industry association.

BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees said Friday (Aug. 19) that it has been informed by government that, as of opening hours, all government-owned BC Liquor Stores will limit the quantity of alcohol that customers—including pubs, bars, restaurants, and the public—may purchase in a single transaction.

BC Liquor Stores will limit customers to purchasing no more than three of any individual item per day. Restrictions will apply to all products—except beer—and will remain in place until the liquor distribution centres resume operations.

“This is insane. The only reason BC Liquor Stores are rationing quantities is because of the BCGEU strike, which is shutting down BC’s vital liquor distribution warehouses,” said Jeff Guignard, executive director of ABLE BC.

These limits will impact everyone shopping at BC Liquor Stores, including pubs, bars, and restaurants.

BC’s private liquor stores will not be implementing similar restrictions, ABLE BC said.

“We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability, while supplies last,” said Guignard. “This needs to stop before it gets worse. We urge both sides to get back to the negotiation table immediately before this strike does further damage to B.C.’s economy.”

More to come.

