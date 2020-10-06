Fraser Highway in Abbotsford at Ross Road, looking east. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

BC NDP election platform includes widening of Fraser Highway

Party says route is ‘critical transportation link’ from Surrey to Abbotsford

Included in the BC NDP’s election platform released Tuesday (Oct. 6) is a plan to “modernize” and widen Fraser Highway from Surrey to Abbotsford by 2026.

The party says the highway is a “critical transportation link” and needs to be widened to “ease congestion.”

More-detailed information is not provided at this point.

Much of the most-congested portions of Fraser Highway run through Abbotsford just past its border with Aldergrove at Station Road.

It is estimated that 30,000 vehicles use that two-lane route each day.

In 2017, the City of Abbotsford approved a three-part plan to reduce traffic congestion on the local artery.

Although the third stage of the plan will be to widen the road, the city will first install left-turn lanes at key intersections and undertake other work intended to alleviate bottlenecks.

The cost of that first phase was originally pegged at $7 million, but has since risen to $9.3 million, council stated in April of this year.

The city’s applications for federal and provincial funding for the first stage were denied in 2018. But Mayor Henry Braun said the city will make future applications to senior levels of government for the second and third stages of the project.

When council first approved the plan, it was estimated that it would cost $18 million to four-lane Fraser Highway from Mt. Lehman Road to just west of Ross Road. Widening the rest was estimated to be another $28 million.

The Fraser Highway expansion has been seen for several years as a priority for many local drivers, but the widening of Mt. Lehman Road from north of Simpson Road to the Abbotsford International Airport came first.

That project was completed last November at a cost of $27.5 million, with the federal government providing $8.4 million, the provincial government $17.1 million, and $2 million from the City of Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has suggested that improvements to Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley from Aldergrove to Hope will be on his party’s to-do list.

– with files from Tyler Olsen, The Abbotsford News


vhopes@abbynews.com
