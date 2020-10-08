BC NDP John Horgan is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Langley on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Canadian Press files)

BC NDP leader John Horgan to campaign in Langley

The party is scheduled to stop at Douglas Park on Thursday

BC NDP leader John Horgan is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Langley Thursday morning.

Horgan will be joined by local candidate Andrew Mercier at Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Cres.) at 9:30 a.m. to make an announcement regarding infrastructure and job creation, according to the party.

READ MORE: List of candidates running in Langley

Mercier, a local lawyer and executive director of the BC Building Trades, announced he was run for the NDP is the Langley riding soon after the election was called.

Following Thursday’s announcement Horgan will be taking questions from the media.

Stay tuned for more.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020John HorganLangley

