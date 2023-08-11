Latest figures from Elections BC show the BC NDP with a fundraising edge over BC United, BC Greens and Conservatives. (Black Press Media file photo)

Latest figures from Elections BC show the BC NDP with a fundraising edge over BC United, BC Greens and Conservatives. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC New Democrats maintain fundraising edge over opposition

NDP raised just under $1.8 million through first half of 2023, BC United just under $1.4 million

Latest figures from Elections BC show the BC NDP maintaining their fundraising edge over BC United, BC Greens and Conservatives.

Between April 1 and June 30, the party of Premier David Eby raised $1.022 million. BC United under Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon raised just under $769,000. BC Greens under the leadership of Sonia Furstenau raised just under $299,000, while the Conservative Party of BC under new leader and long-time MLA John Rustad raised just over $65,000.

The Conservative Party of BC made the biggest percentage jump in the latest figures (almost 153 per cent) but from a low amount.

This increase likely reflects renewed interest in the once-morbid party after Rustad, who formally sits as an independent in the provincial legislature, had become the party’s leader at the end of March.

Rustad, who has held the northern riding of Nechako Lakes since 2005 as a BC Liberal before joining the Conservatives, has been touring the province during the past months, drumming up support by framing his party as a populist alternative to both NDP and BC United, but likely drawing more support away from BC United.

Overall, New Democrats have raised just under $1.8 million through the first six months of 2023, followed by BC United with just under $1.4 million, the BC Greens with just over $500,000 and the Conservatives with just over $91,000.

RELATED: Greens accuse NDP of hypocrisy over ‘pay-for-access’ event with B.C.’s housing minister

RELATED: BC United fundraiser charges the maximum allowable donation – down to the cent

Through the first six months of 2022, New Democrats had raised more than $1.72 million while BC United — then known as the BC Liberals — had raised just over $994,000.

So year-to-year, the fundraising gap between the two main parties in the legislature has shrunk. But the momentum of the main opposition party also appears to be slowing down.

While BC United had come within some $126,000 of the New Democrats (just under $757,000) during the first three months of 2023, the gap widened again during the second quarter of 2023 to just over $254,000.

Two by-elections, both won by the NDP, took place during the latest financial reporting period.

While financial figures for the individual campaigns in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant and Langford Juan-de-Fuca are not yet available through Elections BC, the latest figures show New Democrats and BC raised about the same share of their overall total for the second quarter during the campaign period with BC United (20 per cent) ahead of New Democrats (19 per cent).

Perhaps more revealing will be the next reporting period. While commentators had expected the NDP to win both seats, many observers considered the performance of BC United poor, having finished third behind the Conservatives in one of the races, and it will be interesting to see whether such assessments will impact fundraising numbers.

RELATED: B.C. Premier rules out early election – again – after NDP wins 2 by-elections

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 horses dead in 3 weeks at Vancouver racecourse
Next story
Federal officials says ‘marathon’ wildfire season could extend into fall

Just Posted

Langley’s Lou Fasullo, a frequent contributor, attended the national track and field championship at McLeod Athletic Park recently. “What a treat to see these amazing athletes compete,” he said. “I think this photo express the meaning [of] first across the line” in the men’s U20 semi-finals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A glimpse into the sports side of Langley

Once again, Langley Thunder's goalie Frank Scigliano was crowned Western Lacrosse Association's goaltender of the year. (LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley goaltender continues to be showered with accolades

Candle light memorial was set up in downtown Langley City after the spree shooting which left two people dead, two injured, and the shooter Jordan Goggin fatally shot by police last year on July 25. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Haunting poem marks Langley’s mass shooting anniversary

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward spoke in favour of a revised neighbourhood plan for the Williams area, which is designed to create a walkable mixed-use neighbourhood. (Langley Advance Times files)
Total population of Langley neighbourhood could double under new plan