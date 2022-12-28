Over 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Over 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

BC Parks’ camping reservations opening soon

Campsites can be booked 4 months before the scheduled arrival date

British Columbia will have more happy campers in the new year.

Reservations open for many of BC Parks’ campsites on Jan. 3 at 7 a.m.

The sites can be booked four months before the scheduled arrival date.

“Through our ongoing visitor engagement, we’ve heard the majority of campers prefer a four-month rolling window, allowing people to book a site well in advance of their visit,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We will continue to listen to public feedback so we can improve people’s park experiences, and everyone can easily access the many beautiful parks and backcountry areas our province has to offer.”

Operating campgrounds and the available dates can be found at bcparks.ca.

“We are fortunate to live in a province that has an abundance of spectacular parks for people to connect with nature and learn about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture,” said Kelly Greene, parliamentary secretary for environment. “We continue to expand opportunities for camping and improve accessibility so more people can experience the natural treasures of our beautiful province.”

The new BC Parks reservation service was launched in March 2022.

