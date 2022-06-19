BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)

BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)

BC SPCA halves cat adoption fees to ease shelter crowding

Society says it’s seen a spike in massive donations from hoarder situations

The BC SPCA is halving the cost of adopting a cat in the hopes they will be able to clear out some of the kitties crowding shelters throughout the province.

Covid, inflation and mental health challenges are seeing more and more felines filling up the society’s locations, as well as large numbers of cats from cat hoarders becoming more common.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “Just this month we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C. and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province. This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

Chortyk adds that as well as freeing space and finding cats new homes, the society hopes the fee reduction will allow them to focus on animals who have been abused or neglected.

People interested in adoptions can find more at the BC SPCA’s website at spca.bc.ca/adopt.

ALSO READ: Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AnimalsBCSPCAPetsWest Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride in Ferrari to Vancouver
Next story
National campaign documenting online hate against women, pushing for change

Just Posted

Dozens of residents from Langley and South Surrey came out to the Weir Canada manufacturing facility community information meeting about emissions back in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Weir just one Campbell Heights firm emitting on sensitive area on Surrey/Langley border

The annual Milner Hunt is one of the more popular events for local riders, hosted by Milner Downs. Aldergrove-based Horse Council of B.C. is happy to support this and many other events and initiatives across the province. (Special to Black Press Media)
Still advocating for horse and rider

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley Township council? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE – Most on council say parks and rec plans address future growth

Karen Zukas and Dave Quinn are the organizers of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. Courtesy Vincent Chan Photography
Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival nominated for Canadian Live Music Industry Awards

Pop-up banner image ×