The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Such seizures, including one from a Surrey breeder, put a huge strain on society’s resources

With the recent surrender of 17 dogs from a Surrey breeder, the BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies placed in its care this year.

“We have had almost 350 puppies come into care so far, compared to 200 at this time last year,” said Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations.

Most recently, a breeder in Surrey surrendered 17 dogs (11 eight-day-old yellow Labrador retrievers, three 10-week-old border collie-cross puppies and five adult retriever mixes) to the BC SPCA’s care – an example of the ongoing influx of puppies from breeders and other sources, a release said.

Drever says many of the puppies coming into SPCA care are from individuals who turned to breeding to make money during the COVID-19 pandemic when the demand for pets was high, but who are now are overwhelmed with the costs of caring for animals as the market for their puppies has diminished.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA issues warning about sick kittens being sold in Surrey

“In the recent intake of puppies, they tested positive for roundworm and giardia, which we are currently treating,” Drever said.

She noted that the surrender of large numbers of puppies places increased strain on the BC SPCA’s resources.

“Although puppies do tend to get adopted more quickly than adult dogs, puppies and their moms require a huge commitment of time and energy from the BC SPCA’s foster volunteers,” she said.

“Moms and their puppies require round-the-clock care until the puppies are weaned. The puppies also need to be house-trained and socialized.”

Drever doesn’t see the influx slowing anytime soon.

“There are just too many people who still think this is a good way to earn quick money and don’t understand the amount of care required and the costs involved,” said Drever.

“That is why we encourage everyone to make sure they are getting their dogs from reputable breeders. Or better still, adopt a dog from the BC SPCA or a rescue organization with a good reputation.”

The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in approximately six weeks.

To find out about adopting, visit the BC SPCA’s website.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCApuppies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds’ draft plan to enshrine UN’s Indigenous rights declaration ‘not perfect’ Lametti
Next story
Vancouver police deployed to end tent encampment in city’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

The incredible colours of this wood duck caught the eye of Maryalice Wood during a recent visit to Brydon Lagoon, off 200th Street in Langley City. “Just such intricate and amazing plumage,” she noted. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Lovely lagoon dweller

There’s a family of four red pandas at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, following the delivery of twin cubs – one girl, one boy – last June. They have now been named. (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to The Star)
Tens of thousands suggest names for Aldergrove’s red panda cubs

Ariyanna,6 (left) hugged Shayanna, 8 after a visit to the face-painting tent on Saturday, April 1. The sisters, from Walnut Grove, were among an estimated 19,000 who attended the second annual Food Truck Wars, held at KPU in Langley March 31-April 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Will they come back next year? ‘It’s not entirely up to us’ organizer says

Vancouver Bandits have signed forward Nick Ward for the club’s upcoming 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)
Vancouver Bandits sign former Ottawa BlackJack Nick Ward

Pop-up banner image