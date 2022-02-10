BC SPCA urges ‘litter’ love for an ex in quirky Valentine’s fundraiser for 3 shelters

‘We will write their name in the bottom of a litter box,’ rep says

Feeling pissed off with someone? Get some revenge in a new BC SPCA fundraiser timed with Valentine’s Day.

To raise “urgently needed” funds for abused, injured and homeless animals, the organization has come up with a “lighthearted” way to recognize someone in your life.

“This Valentine’s Day, make a donation and comment with the name of an ex, a frenemy, or that bff with the quirky sense of humour, and we will write their name in the bottom of a litter box. Our shelter cats will do the rest,” said BC SPCA rep Charly Jarrett.

“In these crazy times, we all need something to make us laugh a little.”

Through Feb. 14, the fundraiser involves BC SPCA locations in Surrey, Vancouver and Tri-Cities.

Money raised will provide “a life-saving difference for animals in our community,” Jarrett added.

The BC SPCA aims to protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in B.C. Last year in the province, the organization says it helped more than 118,000 animals in need.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BCSPCAfundraising