BC Transit announces dates of when bus service will resume in Fraser Valley

BC Transit’s Fraser Valley Express bus is seen in 2015 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

After more than four months of no service, buses in the Fraser Valley will finally be up and running again on Aug. 6, and even earlier for handyDART.

BC Transit made the announcement on July 28, one week after CUPE 561 transit workers ratified a mediated settlement with First Transit on July 21 that put an end to the strike which affected bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope since March 20.

Service for handyDART begins on July 31 and people may begin booking immediately.

In addition, BC Transit is also offering free bus service until the end of August.

“BC Transit and its local government partners in the Fraser Valley are pleased to provide riders with free transit for handyDART customers from resumption of service on July 31 through to Aug. 31. Transit will also be free (excluding tickets and pass products) for riders on conventional transit from the resumption of service on Aug. 6 through to Aug. 31,” BC Transit stated in a press release.

Bus services in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope have been suspended since March 20 when transit workers went on strike.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

According to the union, the two sides reached a six-year agreement that ends on March 31, 2026 and narrows the wage gap with other transit workers in the region.

The settlement also introduces a pension plan that takes effect next spring.

“BC Transit and our local government partners want to thank everyone for their patience during the service disruption and look forward to welcoming customers onboard again for free in the month of August.”

For information on service in each community, check the Rider’s Guide or visit the local system websites. BC Transit encourages customers to sign up to receive alerts for their specific transit system at bctransit.com/agassiz-harrison, bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley, bctransit.com/chilliwack and bctransit.com/hope.

Customers in the region can also find real-time bus locations along routes and updated routes and schedules using the Transit App.

– with files from Dillon White

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordAgassizBC TransitBreaking NewschilliwackHopeMission