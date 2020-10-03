BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Promoting and focusing on mass timber technology is the latest of the NDP’s campaign promises.

Announced in Revelstoke today, Oct. 3, John Horgan said mass timber construction has a reduced carbon footprint when sourced from sustainably managed forests.

“Expanding the use of new technologies, like mass timber, will help create new opportunities for workers and communities while helping us meet our net-zero target for reducing carbon pollution,” said Horgan.

In June, Horgan appointed Ravi Kahlon to lead the expansion and use of mass timber in B.C. buildings.

Mass timber is a relatively recent technology originating out of Europe that’s touted as a sustainable building material. The most common is cross-laminated timbers made with layers of wood glued together in alternating sizes, which give it high structural stability.

READ MORE: B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet CleanBC goals

Horgan made the announcement alongside NDP candidate for Columbia River-Revelstoke, Nicole Cherlet.

“Building with B.C. wood is good for the economy and the environment. It will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and support forest-dependent communities,” she said.

The NDP promises that if re-elected, their government will keep building on mass timber progress.

Yesterday, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson took his campaign to Merritt Friday, promising to stabilize the forest industry with “working forest” guarantees, and vowing to get tough on protests targeting pipeline and other projects that have permits to build.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Just Posted

Langley environmentalists going to seed

Pre-registration required for workshop on Monday night

SHARE: Bright scavenger entertains Walnut Grove watcher

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Langley RCMP asking for witnesses, dash cam footage from public

LETTER: Former Langley Lodge staffer praises seniors facility

Staff worked hard before the pandemic, a former housekepper writes

Care home at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak reports new case

A staff member at Langley Lodge was reported positive for the coronavirus Friday

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Maple Ridge woman uses Peace Arch Park loophole to marry American beau

Elizabeth Rodriguez met San Diegan, Daniel Frausto, on live streaming app two years ago

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake

RCMP dive team joined by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Most Read