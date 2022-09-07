BCGEU members in the cannabis and liquor distribution industry rallied outside Finance Minister Selina Robinson on April 14, 2021. (LDB Anonymous/Twitter)

BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

The BC General Employees’ Union says it has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the provincial government on behalf of its 33,000 bargaining unit members.

After negotiations broke down in August, the union entered into two weeks of Phase One in their job action plan, which involved picketing outside four major liquor and cannabis warehouses in the province.

ALSO READ: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

READ ALSO: BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Highlights from the tentative agreement include a 25-cent hourly raise within the next year, followed by an increase to all pay rates by 3.24 per cent. From there, pay increases will increase between 5.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent in Year Two, followed by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in Year Three.

As well, all employees will get two additional supplemental paid days of leave per year and Indigenous employees will receive a further two days of cultural leave.

Next steps include a ratification vote by the union members in order for the tentative agreement to go ahead.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Previous story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of B.C. teen
Next story
Concrete ‘issues’ discovered in new Langley Lions Housing Society project said to be minor

Just Posted

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
MPs urge people to speak up on controversial planned Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding

Sukhman Gill is running for Langley Township council with the Elevate Langley slate. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Candidate wants to represent Langley farmers at Township council

Huge crowds of cars and people are once again expected at the 2022 Cruise-In on Sept. 10 in Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files)
Tips for getting in and around huge Langley car show

Scott Cameron is a candidate for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Golf tourney organizer announces council run with Elevate Langley