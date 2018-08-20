(Black Press Media file)

Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

A dog was killed by a black bear after being let off leash in a North Vancouver park.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Monday the pet owner was walking her dachshund in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters regional park at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Gravel said the park is on-leash only and had warning signs posted about bears and cougars being spotted in the area.

Although he wasn’t able to provide details of the encounter, he said off-leash pets in the wilderness can be a big hazard, and lead to “tragic instances.”

READ MORE: Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

READ MORE: B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

“Over half of bear attacks involve an off-leash pet,” he said. “Pet owners should keep their dogs on leash and carry bear spray.”

Gravel said the bear involved was quite small, and not known to conservation officers and so would not be put down.

The province’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program shows 187 cases of pets and livestock being killed by black bears in B.C. so far this year.

Learn what to do if you meet a bear in the wild.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall
Next story
B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Just Posted

Comeback win by Raiders against Langley Rams

Nanaimo team erases 31-7 deficit to beat Rams 35-34

Fraser Valley Express doubles weekend and holiday bus service

Four new round trips to be added, starting Sept. 4

Singer becoming fixture at tbird’s world-class shows

A self-proclaimed cowgirl knows she’ll never ride at tbird, but is excited to perform there.

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink touts improvements when fall service changes take effect Sept. 34

Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

PHOTOS: Fun at the PNE Fair

Knights of valour are set to steal the show at the 2018 PNE fair

Langley lawyer elected president of Aldergrove Rotary Club

Expanding involvement with youth literacy, poverty, Starfish Backpack Program and other activities

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

Most Read