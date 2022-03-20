‘BearHug BC’ truck convoy travels to Mainland to ‘unite communities in love and truth’

The convoy promises ‘peaceful and lawful’ protesting of health orders and restrictions in province

A truck involved in the “BC BearHug” convoy shown in a “Canadian Unity” Facebook video filmed in Kamloops on Saturday evening (March 19). (Photo: facebook.com/CanadaUnity)

A “BearHug” of a truck convoy is headed to B.C.’s Lower Mainland this afternoon (Sunday).

The “BearHug BC” truck convoy aims to “unite our communities in love and truth” involving people who have travelled from northern cities and towns in this province as well as Alberta and even Ontario.

The convoy promises “peaceful and lawful” protesting in “a project launched under Canada Unity and its platform specifically addressing the ongoing health orders and restrictions in British Columbia which continue to cause division in our communities,” says a Facebook post that details travel plans in B.C.

In this province, the convoy began Friday in towns including Burns Lake, Dawson Creek, Vanderhoof, Houston, Smithers and more, with merged convoys through Kamloops and Hope on Sunday, on the way to Metro Vancouver and eventually Victoria.

A “meet and greet” was planned Sunday on Lickman Road in Chilliwack from 2 to 3 p.m., before the convoy headed west from there, with “some” trucks planning to take a ferry to Vancouver Island.

“Over the next few weeks and months, BearHug BC will promote healing of the divisions caused by false narratives,” says the Canada Unity Facebook post. “We will be active in the community every day, raising awareness and supporting each other until we have successfully reversed the damages caused by the health orders and restrictions in our province.”

The post includes hashtags of #BearHugBC, #BearHugCanada, #BearHugUSA and #ConvoyForFeeedomm, and live video shows trucks on the convoy route through Hope and other towns.

BearHug BC is billed as “a humanitarian effort to bring the truth to the public, to unite Canadians in the truth.”

“We have been divided through the false narratives that are being fed through the media and we seek to combat those narratives with our own message of love, truth, and transparency,” says a Facebook post.

“Our purpose is to bring our faces and our stories forward as a testimony to the inherent worth of every human being.”

The Canada Unity Facebook page says it “represents and defends ALL Canadians LAWFUL FREEDOM OF CHOICE. In addition to defending your rights, Our mission is to find and promote the common bonds of CANADA UNITY that our great Country shares.”



