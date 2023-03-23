Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including about a Liberal MP resigning from the party Wednesday night. Provincial Liberal candidate Han Dong celebrates with supporters while taking part in a rally in Toronto on Thursday, May 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Beijing denies meddling after MP Han Dong’s resignation from Liberal caucus

‘We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs’

Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including those regarding a member of Parliament who has left the Liberal caucus.

Han Dong is now sitting as an Independent as the Liberal government has a rapporteur investigate claims of Chinese interference, including allegations the Toronto MP willingly received electoral support through Chinese officials.

Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus Wednesday night after Global News, citing unnamed security sources, published a report alleging that he spoke about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February 2021.

The MP says he met with the diplomat but disputes any suggestion that he urged China to delay releasing the two Canadian men, who by that point had been detained for more than two years.

Dong told the House of Commons he would defend himself “against these absolutely untrue claims” and that he did nothing to cause Spavor and Kovrig any harm.

Asked about Dong’s resignation at a press conference today in Beijing, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says “the Canadian side may be in a better position” to comment, and that “China opposes interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”

He adds that this applies to broader allegations about Chinese interference.

“We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada’s internal affairs,” Wang Wenbin said in the official English transcript. “There should be no irresponsible comments on this.”

China’s detention of the men who became known around the world as the “two Michaels” occurred in apparent retaliation for the December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Beijing has insisted the cases are not linked, despite a close alignment in the timing of each being detained and then released the same day in September 2021.

READ MORE: Special watchdog to oversee foreign interference investigations: PM Trudeau

ChinaFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief
Next story
VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

Just Posted

Property developer Mark Chandler drew a crowd in Langley in 2015 for his promotion of his Murrayville House venture. By the time this photo was taken, he was already facing charges in the United States related to a Los Angeles property fraud. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Property developer Mark Chandler drew a crowd in Langley in 2015 for his promotion of his Murrayville House venture. By the time this photo was taken, he was already facing charges in the United States related to a Los Angeles property fraud. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fraud in B.C.: Developer twice convicted in U.S. leaves condo chaos in Langley

Soccer Shots Fraser Valley have three different soccer programs for children aged two to eight. (Soccer Shots/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based soccer group teams up with Jumpstart

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Riding into spring at Aldergrove Athletic Park

Langley’s Team Andrews, the defending 2022 senior women’s champions, was at the front of the procession piped on to the ice Wednesday, March 21, at the official start of the 2023 Connect Hearing BC Senior Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
BC Senior Curling Championships get underway at the Langley Curling Centre