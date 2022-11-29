Bell ringers from Inclusion Langley were taking donations for the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope last year. The annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is underway now. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Bell ringing volunteers sought for Langley Christmas Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope is trying to raise $180,000 this season

One of the most significant fundraisers of the year for the Salvation Army in Langley has begun, as bell ringers are out with the bright red kettles across the community.

Volunteers are still being sought for the 2022 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The campaign has been run from the Gateway of Hope since it opened in 2009, and this year runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24.

Each day, there are about 100 shifts to fill manning the kettles outside of various stores and busy locations around the community.

The goal this year is to raise $180,000 in just over a month.

That money goes towards many of the Gateway of Hope’s key programs. In addition to being a shelter for the homeless, it runs a community meal program, puts together food hampers for the holidays, and distributes free school supplies to needy families in the fall.

A significant amount of funding for those ongoing and yearly programs comes from the kettle campaign.

There are two ways to apply to be a volunteer.

Visit www.gatewayofhope.ca/christmas-kettle-campaign to get a printable application form. You can scan that and email it back to kettles@gatewayofhope.ca, or bring it in in person to the Gateway of Hope, located at 5787 Langley Bypass.

There is also an online application form at the same web address.

