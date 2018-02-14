Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

BC Liberal Ben Stewart is returning to the B.C. Legislature as he has regained his seat, winning a byelection in Kelowna West, the seat held by former B.C. Premier Christy Clark.

Stewart built an early lead and with 105 of 111 ballots reporting, he is carrying 56 per cent of the vote with Shelley Cook of the NDP in second with 24 per cent, trailing by almost 4,000 votes.

Stewart has accepted a congratulatory phone call from Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and has spoken to the media and to volunteers at his Quails’ gate winery.

Stewart’s closest competitor was Cook of the NDP who also ran and lost in the general election to Clark. But when Clark stepped down, the byelection was called and Stewart grabbed the Liberal nomination by acclamation.

Green Party of BC candidate Robert Stupka ran a solid campaign and garnered 13 per cent of the vote while the BC Conservatives (seven per cent) and Libertarian candidates (.87 per cent) ran a distant third and fourth.

The owner of Quails’ Gate Winery held office in Kelowna West from 2009 to 2013 where he was a Liberal cabinet minster before stepping down to allow Christy Clark to take office as B.C.’s Premier.

The win in the byelection gives the BC Liberals 42 seats in the Legislature while the NDP and Green combination has 44.

