Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Benjamin and Olivia are in the race to be number one.

The top names for babies born in B.C. in 2017 are almost out and it appears Benjamin for boys and Olivia for girls are leading the pack.

Following closely behind Benjamin its Liam, Logan and Lucas — but it’s a tight race to be number one this year.

If Benjamin can keep its marginal lead it will be the first year it will top the boys’ name list.

Past popular names Ethan and Oliver will fall off the top five this year, possibly being replaced by Logan and James. Final statistics will not be available until later in 2018.

For the girls, Olivia is back again after hitting the top name in 2016 and it appears Olivia will knock Emma out of the race for number one by a good margin — the girls’ name Emma is number two in the standings.

For the past six years, Olivia and Emma have been the top two girls’ names. So far, the other names for girls in the top five remain Sophia, Charlotte and Ava.

There were 45,399 babies born in B.C. in 2016 – 22,188 girls and 23,210 boys.

In 2016, Lucas was the number one boys’ name in B.C., followed by Benjamin, Ethan, Oliver and Liam. Olivia was the number 1 girls’ name in 2016, followed by Emma, Charlotte, Ava and Sophia.

To see the full list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2016, click here.

