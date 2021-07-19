Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price looks up at the replay following a goal by the Vegas Golden Knights during second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal on June 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.

Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor who faced “social injustices” at school.

The star netminder told 680 News he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were.

Lynda Price, Carey’s mother, is chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C. and he says sharing stories about experiences at residential schools makes her emotional.

He adds that residential schools have had a “snowball effect” on generations of Indigenous people.

The federal government has pledged further support for the identification and investigation of burial grounds near former residential schools after allocating $27 million in 2019, in the wake of unmarked graves being found in several provinces.

“That part of our history in Canada was not covered very well,” Price said from Kelowna, B.C.

“I think we need to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is a part of our history in Canada and it’s just not right.”

(680 News), The Canadian Press

