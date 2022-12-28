British Columbians can make bets on which hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023, up until Dec. 31 at 6 a.m. (Credit: Pixabay/christianabella)

Betting open on which B.C. hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023

B.C. Women’s Hospital holds the best odds, as usual

Making money off baby births may seem like an odd form of gambling, but it’s a long-standing tradition in B.C.

From now until 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, British Columbians can bet on which hospital they think the first baby of 2023 will be delivered at.

As usual, PlayNow.com says the odds are best at the B.C. Women’s Hospital (3.50), where over 7,000 newborns are delivered each year.

A successful $10 wager there would pay out a total of $35. Prior to 2021, the last time B.C. Women’s welcomed the year’s first bundle of joy was in 2017.

Other favourites include Surrey Memorial (5.00), which last delivered the first baby of the New Year in 2018, and New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital (8.00) which held the honour in both 2019 and 2020.

The competition is rattled this year to swaddle in the glory of welcoming the first baby of 2023, including a few B.C. hospitals from outside of the Lower Mainland which could get the first visit from the stork.

Other betting options include Victoria General Hospital (11.00), Kelowna General Hospital (18.00) and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops (28.00).

Wagering on which of 23 B.C. hospitals will welcome the first B.C. baby of 2023 is available on PlayNow.com.

PlayNow.com is B.C.’s only legal, regulated online gambling website and the only site whose revenue goes back to the Province of B.C. to support important societal investments like healthcare, education, and community programs.

BabiesgamblingNew Year'sVernon

