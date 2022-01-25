President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden caught on hot mic swearing at Fox News reporter

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment

President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted questions after Biden’s remarks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval. Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Biden responded with sarcasm, “It’s a great asset — more inflation.” Then he shook his head and added, “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The president’s comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him. Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking, “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Biden called him later to the clear the air. Doocy said Biden told him, “It’s nothing personal, pal.”

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm, “You always ask me the nicest questions.”

“I have a whole binder full,” the reporter answered.

“I know you do,” Biden said. “None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away.”

—Josh Boak, The Associated Press

RELATED: Trudeau pushes back at Biden’s messaging on safe COVID-19 holiday gatherings

Joe BidenUSA

Previous story
Cloverdale hospital groundbreaking scheduled for summer 2023
Next story
B.C. chief prepares for investigation announcement surrounding former residential school

Just Posted

The Vancouver Cello Quartet will perform original works and arrangements by famous composers on Jan. 30 at Rose Gellert Hall in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Quartet of cellos take to Langley stage

Nadja Moritz, Marcel Sachse and daughter Lily Sachse-Moritz live at Pinch of Soil Farm in South Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)
Ideas that make Langley farms more sustainable could get some green

Richard, a bus driver started writing when doctors suggested him to stay at home with his wife, was diagnosed with immune deficiency during COVID. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident’s quarantine time turned out fruitful

Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health, gives a Zoom update on the new Surrey hospital to members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Jan. 21. (Image via Zoom)
Cloverdale hospital groundbreaking scheduled for summer 2023