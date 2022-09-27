Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health.

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkHealthNutrition

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judges says B.C. school board lacked authority to suspend trustees
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Chelsey Sloan recently captured this poignant moment between momma and babe. She spotted the deer in her backyard, near 208th Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

Bubbles, provided by organizers and blown by children in the crowd, were ethereal symbols of childhood as they floated past crosses to symbolize the children who died at residential schools during the 2021 ceremony. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s national reconciliation day events start Tuesday evening

Giants fall 4-1 to Silvertips on Everett Saturday night, in the Langley-based team’s second game of the regular season. Both G-Men goalies took a turn in the net, Matthew Hutchison and Brett Mirwald. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants set to battle Victoria Royals Friday

Langley RCMP were on scene with IHIT on Friday, March 26, 2022, near the Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove. Justin Bos was recently charged with second degree murder in the death of Cody Mostat. (Advance Times files)
Langley murder suspect’s criminal record included car theft, weapons charges

Pop-up banner image