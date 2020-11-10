Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley to benefit from Willowbrook charity event

There’s still time to purchase tickets to Willowbrook’s fifth annual Charity Shopping Night, Pajamas and Prosecco, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.
The virtual ticketed event is scheduled to take place Saturday (Nov. 14) from 7 to 9 p.m. where participants are expected to enjoy a series of specialty sessions on food, cheer, wellness, beauty and retail therapy.
UNBOXING – Pajamas & Prosecco VIP Party Box ✨ Wondering what's in your VIP Party Box? Well, wonder no more! Thanks to our generous sponsors and supporters, we've got goodies from your favourite retailers.
Hosted by JRFM radio personalities Nicole Savage and Vanessa Chiu, the evening will feature thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways, store promotions, and entertainment; including a performance by Danielle Ryan – all in the name of charity.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley
The organization offers one-on-one mentoring as well as school programs.
While the pandemic is preventing in-person mentoring, the organization continues offer support to mentors and mentees while following the latest protocols from health experts.
Remember Little Brother Logan finding out that he was being matched with a Big Brother? Well, meet Big Brother James! These two are already having so much fun together as they begin their friendship! We thank mentors like James who express care, provide support, and expand possibilities for young children in our community.
Tickets for the event are $5, which include event access and entry into over $15,000 in prizes.
Organizers sold out of their $50 “VIP party box,” which offers event access and $350 in products from Willowbrook retailers.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.shopwillowbrook.com/charityshoppingnight.
