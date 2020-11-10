In previous years, shoppers such as Kya Bezanson and Christopher Lakusta could attend Charity Shopping Night at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in-person. This year the event has moved online due to COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley to benefit from Willowbrook charity event

Virtual event takes place Saturday

There’s still time to purchase tickets to Willowbrook’s fifth annual Charity Shopping Night, Pajamas and Prosecco, in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley.

The virtual ticketed event is scheduled to take place Saturday (Nov. 14) from 7 to 9 p.m. where participants are expected to enjoy a series of specialty sessions on food, cheer, wellness, beauty and retail therapy.

Hosted by JRFM radio personalities Nicole Savage and Vanessa Chiu, the evening will feature thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways, store promotions, and entertainment; including a performance by Danielle Ryan – all in the name of charity.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley (201-20538 Fraser Hwy.) is a local organization that matches children with adult role models “in professionally supported mentoring relationships” in an effort to reduce risks of societal barriers and adversities in young peoples lives.

The organization offers one-on-one mentoring as well as school programs.

While the pandemic is preventing in-person mentoring, the organization continues offer support to mentors and mentees while following the latest protocols from health experts.

Tickets for the event are $5, which include event access and entry into over $15,000 in prizes.

Organizers sold out of their $50 “VIP party box,” which offers event access and $350 in products from Willowbrook retailers.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.shopwillowbrook.com/charityshoppingnight.

