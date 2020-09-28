Bill Masse runs for Greens again in a different Langley riding

Masse will run in the Langley riding, not Langley East this time

The Green Party candidate for the Langley riding will be Bill Masse, who ran for the Greens last in the Langley East riding in 2017.

He will be running against Liberal MLA Mary Polak and NDP candidate Andrew Mercier.

Masse, who worked for the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans before retiring, was trained as an economist.

He has lived in Langley since 1998, and the 2017 election was his first run for elected office.

In the 2017 race, Masse received 16.24 per cent of the vote, coming in third behind the NDP’s Inder Johal, who received 28.14 per cent, and Rich Coleman of the BC Liberals, who won the riding with 53.45 per cent of the vote.

