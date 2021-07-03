Derby Reach Regional Park on the Fraser River. (Langley Advance Times files)

Derby Reach Regional Park on the Fraser River. (Langley Advance Times files)

Biologist gives talk and tour on fish in Derby Reach Park

An expert on local endangered fish is talking about wildlife and the environment

Ever wanted to know more about the local fish community and habitat issues in the North Langley area?

On Thursday, July 22, the Derby Reach-Brae Island Parks Association is hosting a riverside walk and talk with biologist Mike Pearson.

Pearson has 30 years of field experience and did his PhD research at UBC on the ecology of two local endangered fish, the Nooksack dace and the Salish sucker. He has continued to lead multiple research and recovery efforts focused on those two species.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, only eight people can attend the event.

Registration is first-come, first-served, and attendees must register by July 19.

The event is to be held in the Derby Reach Regional Park at 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the 22nd, and the exact location of the start of the walk will be sent to attendees in advance. Walkers will have to follow physical distancing and mask protocols, and are asked to complete a BC Health Check on themselves before attending.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/river-walk-talk-fish-community-habitat-issues-derby-reach-beyond-tickets-161006285133.

READ MORE: There’s an app for that – new way to enjoy Langley parks

Fort LangleyLangleyparks

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Durand Lake area due to nearby fires
Next story
COVID-19 spike in Yukon shows need for full vaccination: Trudeau

Just Posted

Gary Hee, seen here in Fort Langley during a 2019 campaign against hospital parking fees, hopes to raise funds to provide snacks for residential school survivors. (Langley Advance Times file)
An offer of planters for memorials to residential school victims from recycling advocate

Maternity patients are being asking to avoid Peace Arch Hospital July 8-19 if they need labour and delivery services. (Unsplash photo)
Peace Arch Hospital to divert maternity patients to Langley Memorial

Derby Reach Regional Park on the Fraser River. (Langley Advance Times files)
Biologist gives talk and tour on fish in Derby Reach Park

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)
VIDEO: Fire consumes acre of Cloverdale field