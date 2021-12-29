Bitter cold in forecast Wednesday with snow by evening across Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

5 to 10 cm for region with heavy snow beginning this evening, says Environment Canada

A fresh five centimetres of snow is forecast for most of the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday night, as this frosty December cold snap continues.

“With ample cold air in place, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning,” according to the snowfall warning from Environment Canada of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Snowfall amounts ranging from five to 10 centimetres will fall across the region, with heavy snow beginning this evening, as the latest system moves in amidst Arctic outflow winds.

Most regions will see close to five centimetres accumulate rapidly over the three to six hours when the snowfall will be most intense overnight.

“Visibility may be impacted in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow may make travel difficult.”

Arctic outflow winds will also be blowing across the Fraser Valley to Metro Vancouver for much of Wednesday producing wind chill values near or below -20.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. interior is bringing strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to the coastal communities resulting in very cold wind chill values.”

The wind chill will moderate during the day as temperatures increase and winds ease, except for areas exposed to the open winds.

