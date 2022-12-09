Black ice sends cars slipping and sliding in Langley Friday

At least one driver needed firefighters to extract them from their vehicle

Langley drivers woke up to icy conditions that caused a number of collisions on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9.

The collisions appear to mostly be linked to black ice, “primarily on side streets, the lesser travelled routes,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokepserson for the Langley RCMP.

At least one vehicle slid into a ditch in the Township, with firefighters attending to help the driver out of the vehicle.

For a few hours on Friday morning, 208th Street was closed between Zero Avenue and Fourth Avenue, Van Herk said, until Township salt and sand trucks could visit. The hill has a fairly steep incline.

Despite the crashes, there were no injuries reported by 9:30 a.m., said Van Herk.

Pedestrian struck

In an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a pedestrian was clipped by a driver on the Willoughby Slope.

The collision took place at around 4:45 p.m. at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 201st Street, said Van Herk.

The driver was turning right from 201st onto 72nd, and the pedestrian was crossing with the light, and the pdestrian sign was on at the time, according to witnesses.

The victim suffered scrapes and bruises, but she was fortunately not seriously injured.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the RCMP investigation the collision. The driver was given a ticket, and Van Herk said there were no indications that they were intoxicated.

