RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)

Black ice sends cars slipping and sliding in Langley Friday

At least one driver needed firefighters to extract them from their vehicle

Langley drivers woke up to icy conditions that caused a number of collisions on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9.

The collisions appear to mostly be linked to black ice, “primarily on side streets, the lesser travelled routes,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokepserson for the Langley RCMP.

At least one vehicle slid into a ditch in the Township, with firefighters attending to help the driver out of the vehicle.

For a few hours on Friday morning, 208th Street was closed between Zero Avenue and Fourth Avenue, Van Herk said, until Township salt and sand trucks could visit. The hill has a fairly steep incline.

Despite the crashes, there were no injuries reported by 9:30 a.m., said Van Herk.

Pedestrian struck

In an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, a pedestrian was clipped by a driver on the Willoughby Slope.

The collision took place at around 4:45 p.m. at the corner of 72nd Avenue and 201st Street, said Van Herk.

The driver was turning right from 201st onto 72nd, and the pedestrian was crossing with the light, and the pdestrian sign was on at the time, according to witnesses.

The victim suffered scrapes and bruises, but she was fortunately not seriously injured.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the RCMP investigation the collision. The driver was given a ticket, and Van Herk said there were no indications that they were intoxicated.

READ ALSO: Delta Police in Aldergrove for investigation

READ ALSO: Langley Township may separate its RCMP from shared force with City

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TrafficWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game
Next story
Surrey Mounties say Surrey Police Union shared ‘protected police information’ on social media

Just Posted

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Black ice sends cars slipping and sliding in Langley Friday

Spectators lined Fraser Highway in downtown Aldergrove last December, in anticipation of the Aldergrove Community Light-Up Parade. It’s happening again this Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 6 p.m. (Black Press Media files)
Groups band together to host holiday fun

200 people turned out Sunday, Dec. 4 to sip hot cocoa, compose and mail letters to Santa and witness the tree of lights turn on at the Aldergrove plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tree of lights draws 200 to Aldergrove plaza

Langley Memorial Hospital critical care unit Dr. Kevin McDermid (centre) and staffer Amanda Hogewoning (R) got a surprise Tuesday, a box full of holiday popcorn. The thank-you from some transplant patients was part of a 2018 BC Transplant campaign. (Langley Advance Times file)
Transplant recipients, families to deliver popcorn to thank Langley hospital