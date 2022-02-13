Blast rocks business plaza in Langley

Langley firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at a business plaza warehouse in the 9300 block of 200A St. on Sunday Feb. 13 around 4:35 p.m.

Upon arrival to the Port Kells Centre, they found evidence of an explosion in one of the units.

The rear vehicle bay doors were heavily damaged including one that was blown clean off landing almost 50 feet away, while in the front, multiple windows were blown out with glass strewn all over the parking lot.

Workers from a neighboring unit said they heard the massive explosion and initially thought a truck had struck the building or possible an earthquake before exiting the building to find the obvious damage.

The cause was not immediately known or if anyone was inside the unit at the time of the explosion.

RCMP had the road closed to traffic as well.

Approximately 19 firefighters from Walnut Grove, Murrayville and Willoughby responded to the incident.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said there was “significant structural damage to the building and businesses will be closed until a structural engineer determines the complex safe to occupy.”

There were no occupants or injuries reported at the time of the report. Fire department Investigators will attend the scene to determine the cause of the explosion.

The building was equipped with fire sprinklers which were activated by the blast.

