Blaze at restaurant near Cultus Lake considered ‘suspicious,’ say fire officials

A fire that ripped through a commercial building on Vedder Mountain Road on Tuesday is being called “suspicious” by fire officials.

The Chilliwack Fire Department and other emergency crews were called to the blaze which happened around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 25 near the Cultus Lake Road roundabout.

According to a post on social media, the single-storey building was at Munchie’s café (aka Munchikone Express) on Vedder Mountain Road and it was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“Fire crews established a water supply from a nearby hydrant and were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire,” assistant chief Chris Wilson stated in a press release later that same day.

The building sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

“This fire is considered to be suspicious in nature and is under investigation by Chilliwack fire officials and the RCMP.”

Crews from Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 responded. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Traffic on Vedder Mountain Road and Cultus Lake Road was backed up as a result.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca.

