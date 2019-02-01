Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

The winter storm making its way through B.C.’s central interior is wreaking havoc on a number of highways.

According to a warning issued by Environment Canada, the snowstorm is anticipated to last until early Saturday.

Until then, 30 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Prince George and the surrounding region, affecting travellers along Highway 16 and Highway 97.

Near the Pine Pass in the northern interior, blizzard-like conditions will generate winds up to 40 kilometres an hour, causing near-whiteout conditions.

Other main corridors affected include Highway 118, Highway 35 and Highway 62 in the Bulkley Valley.

The Kootenays are also expected to get heavy snowfall, 15 to 25 centimetres, with the brunt of the storm landing in the West Kootenay until late Saturday morning.

DriveBC has issued an advisory for Highway 1 and Highway 95 between Sicamous and Golden. Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald has forecast the storm to move towards the south coast by Saturday, bringing freezing temperatures and possible snow to the Lower Mainland.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Next story
Transit Police have been in deadly Surrey situations before

Just Posted

Fraser Health issues overdose alert for Abbotsford

Three-week increase in overdoses attributed to pink/peach- or green-coloured opioid substances

Langley MLA helps homebuilders look ahead to the future

Former housing minister Rich Coleman among a panel who addressed the newly rebranded HAVAN.

Fraser Valley mayors gather to talk development in Langley

Housing construction, density, and transit dominated the discussion.

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

5 to start your day

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 62-year-old man believed to be in Vancouver

Police say say Robert Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

Most Read