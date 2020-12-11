Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

No suspects found in home after investigators obtain search warrant

An incident that began with reports of a man with his hands tied and covered in blood ended almost 12 hours later in Abbotsford on Thursday night (Dec. 10).

Abbotsford Police released more details Friday morning about the incident that was first reported Thursday afternoon, when police blocked off a portion of Clearbrook Road between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road.

Several members of the emergency response team (ERT) could be seen surrounding a house at 2369 Clearbrook Rd., calling for the occupants to surrender because they were under arrest.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police first responded at around noon Thursday, when reports came in that a man with his hands tied and covered in blood was seen running from the home.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police respond to call after bloody man flees house

Officers located him a short distance away, and he had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bird said conflicting information from witnesses indicated that the suspects had returned to the home, while other information was that they had left the residence.

“To ensure there were no further victims, and identify suspects, the home was contained as investigators tracked down known occupants, spoke to the victim, witnesses and obtained a warrant,” Bird said in a press release.

Bird said among the ERT members on scene were patrol officers, the traffic and youth units, crisis negotiators and the Lower Mainland District police dog service unit.

She said at 11:30 p.m. detectives at obtained a warrant to search the residence, and the ERT used the armoured response vehicle’s telescope ram to get into the home.

A tactical robot and police dogs then searched the home, and found that no one was in the residence.

Bird said the victim was still in hospital Friday morning.

“The motive behind this assault is not known at this time and detectives are continuing their investigation,” she said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage or information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart
Next story
Pandemic restricting access to services for children with complex medical issues: UBC study

Just Posted

B&B Contracting is holding a social media campaign that will raise money for food banks in Langley and Surrey. (B&B Contracting Instagram)
Area contractor using social media campaign to help Langley and Surrey food banks

People have until 5 p.m. Saturday to take part by visiting Instagram post.

Total COVID infections in the week leading up to Dec. 5. (BC CDC/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
More than 1,300 confirmed COVID cases in Langley since March

Currently 10 to 15 people per day are being diagnosed locally

The new MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital opened earlier this week. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New MRI up and running at Langley Memorial Hospital

The scanner is expected to reduce wait times for local patients

Township employees test and finalize the Christmas light displays at Williams Park. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Williams Park gets ready for Christmas, opens Friday, Dec. 11

Holiday display will run for two weeks as a drive-thru style event

Danielle Axton won the 2020 Memory Living Manager of the Year award, one of six national awards presented by Chartwell Retirement Residences. (Chartwell photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley seniors residence manager’s dedication earns national award

Danielle Axton has worked at the same seniors complex for more than a decade

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’ – Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chilliwack on Dec. 10, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Catholic church pastor fired for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

Archbishop of Vancouver sent message to parishioners about departure of Father Nelson Santos

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

No suspects found in home after investigators obtain search warrant

Lindsey (left) and Angela Gauthier in an undated photo taken in Las Vegas. Lindsey died after an interaction with police in Chilliwack in April 2016. On Dec. 11, 2020 the BC Coroner Service announced a public inquest into Lindsey’s death. (File)
Coroner’s inquest to examine death of Chilliwack’s Lindsey Harvey Gauthier

Fraser Valley Realtor died following an interaction with police on April 6, 2016

Injuries sustained by professional runner Gary Robbins after a pickup driver intentionally nearly hit him on a rural Chilliwack road on Dec. 9, 2020. (Gary Robbins photo)
Professional runner nearly killed by pickup driver on rural Chilliwack road

Gary Robbins said the driver came at him intentionally while he was in the bike lane

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read