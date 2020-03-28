Blue ribbons popping up along streets in Abbotsford in praise of B.C. healthcare workers

Healthcare worker’s family starts local trend of morale support

Several of Abbotsford’s neighbourhood streets are adorned with blue ribbons and hearts to express gratitude and solidarity with B.C.’s healthcare workers, as they journey to the front lines.

Jenny Spielman’s daughter is a nurse at Chilliwack’s General Hospital. About two weeks ago her family started tying the ribbons to trees and street poles to let healthcare workers know they are in everyone’s thoughts.

“She drives to work and comes home, and it’s really a lonely place for them. They’re feeling isolated,” Spielman said. “They’re getting up to work at for early shift… and it’s a long shift.

“And I just thought for my daughter, what would be encouraging to her when she drives down the road?”

The idea has started to catch on. Streets along Old Clayburn Road, McKinley Drive and Ledgeview Golf Course are now a little more colourful – and Spielman wasn’t prompting anyone.

“It’s not a big thing yet,” she said. “We’re trying to get this message out there… Almost every single neighbourhood is going to have a healthcare worker that lives there.”

Yesterday, March 26, a man posted to the Sandy Hill Community Facebook group about how much it meant to him to see a young man tying a blue ribbon to a sign post. He said his wife is a support nurse who has been redeployed into a pediatric unit.

“I honked and gave him a thumbs up when I realized what he was doing. He smiled and looked at me and went about his solitary tribute,” he said. “I was playing a song that I’ve been playing for a week, and then as I drove, I realized that there were blue ribbons on dozens and dozens of signs all down Old Clayburn Road.

“It hit me quite hard and I choked up.”

Spielman said her daughter told her all the symbols of community support have meant a lot to other healthcare workers. Police vehicles in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have been driving in convoys with their sirens blasting at 7 p.m. to join the province-wide applause.

“[The nurses] actually thought there was a big incident happening. And then they realized this was all a support for them,” Spielman said. “It just about brought her to tears.”

“They feel really alone in it sometimes. I think stuff like that just really makes them realize there’s people thinking for them, and praying for them.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Auguston residents, Abbotsford Police Department join 7 p.m. salute

abbotsfordCoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley schools transition students to at-home learning

Just Posted

VIDEO: Feeding front-line medical responders at Langley Memorial Hospital

When a volleyball championship was cancelled, the teams decided to repurpose the registration fees

VIDEO: Sirens show support for Langley Memorial Hospital staff

Friday drive-past the latest in a province-wide campaign to boost morale at B.C. medical facilities

Smiling 98-year-old inspires new ways to connect at Langley hospital

Foundation staff liaise between patients and loved-ones who can’t visit due to restrictions

VIDEO: Langley schools transition students to at-home learning

During the next two weeks a new model will be rolled out to parents, pupils of kids in public school

VIDEO: Virus Busters assemble to take on COVID-19 germs in Langley

A team of 20 business owners and employees are working to kill viral bacteria in public places

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Blue ribbons popping up along streets in Abbotsford in praise of B.C. healthcare workers

Healthcare worker’s family starts local trend of morale support

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Earth Hour 2020 kicks off online Saturday night

Action moves online due to COVID-19

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Most Read