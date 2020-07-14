Blueberry u-pick has started in most of Langley. (B.C. Blueberry Council)

Blueberries ripen as u-pick starts in Langley

The official Blueberry Day is to be held – online – on July 15

Bluberry u-pick is back in session in Langley – but with a number of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krause Berry Farms’ u-pick began on Monday, July 13, two days before B.C.’s official Blueberry Day on July 15.

But as with all things, the u-pick season has been changed by the requirements of COVID-19.

Everyone picking berries this year must wear a mask and gloves – including for the short shuttle bus ride between the main Krause farm and Farm 2, where the berry fields are located.

U-pick is first-come, first served, no outside containers will be allowed, and there will be sanitizing stations. Those picking are asked not to eat any berries so as to avoid touching their mouths and then touching the plants.

Other u-pick options area also opening up around Langley, including Driediger’s Farm and Weller U-Pick Blueberry Farm are also opening or have already opened.

READ MORE: On cooking berry good ideas, from Chef Dez

While u-pick has become more complicated, the province is still planning some celebrations of the berry.

Blueberry Day events will be largely online this year.

GoBlueBC.com will host how-to videos, chef and grower interviews, recipes, and family activities.

There will also be gift-card prizes, and the grand prize is $1,000 in gift cards donated by White Spot and Triple-O’s.

B.C. is a major blueberry production centre, with more than 600 growers, whose farms cover more than 30,000 hectares across the province.

AgricultureFarmingLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tree roots cause sewage chaos for Langley family

Just Posted

Blueberries ripen as u-pick starts in Langley

The official Blueberry Day is to be held – online – on July 15

Tree roots cause sewage chaos for Langley family

The Murrayville homeowners asked for the removal of a willow tree on Township land

Teens to spend summer sewing toys for kids at Langley Memorial Hospital

Other students are encouraged to join

VIDEO: Former Abbotsford resident giving away $1,000

Langley native Alex Johnson creates elaborate treasure hunt to give away cash

Lost Langley couple rescued from James Lake, near Kelowna

The rescue occurred Saturday, July 11

B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

Province has just over 200 active cases

‘Trauma equals addiction’ – why some seek solace in illicit substances

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

COVID-19 exposure on Vancouver flight

The Air Canada 8421 flight travelled from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6

Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

A VPD forensics unit was in Chilliwack Saturday collecting evidence connected to East Van murders

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

UPDATE: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents

Jazzy Sran, 43, was believed to have been smuggling cocaine across the border

Most Read