Portion of the seawall near the Vancouver Convention Centre. (Google Maps)

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

A man is dead after falling into the ocean in Vancouver in an apparent bike stunt that went horribly wrong.

The incident happened on Sunday night at about 8:30 p.m., multiple agencies have confirmed, and involved a man in his 30s.

He was apparently attempting some kind of bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall near the Vancouver Convention Centre, according to Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre general manager Mart Allard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another individual was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Allard called the accident “tragic,” and added that the flight centre is cooperating with police.

