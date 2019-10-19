Fire caused extensive damage to a boarded-up house on 199A Street near Brydon Crescent early Saturday morning (Oct. 19). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Boarded-up house burns in Langley City

Cuase of early morning blaze yet to be determined

A fire in a boarded-up house in Langley City drew a massive response early Saturday morning.

At least five fire engines and one ladder truck from both the City and Townsip fire departments tackled the 3:30 a.m. blaze in the two-storey detached residential house on 199A Street near Brydon Crescent.

About 30 firefighters attended.

Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson told the Langley Advance Times the house was “fairly well-involved” when fire crews arrived, with smoke billowing from the basement.

Thompson said the cause of the blaze has not been determined.

“We will be looking it over,” Thompson advised.

It appeared the house was been part of a land assembly for new residential project, Thompson observed.

A worker was boarding up a fire-damaged house on 199A Street near Brydon Crescent following an early morning fire Saturday (Oct. 19). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

