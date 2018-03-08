VIDEO: One person injured in Pitt River boat fire

One person has been sent to hospital after a boat caught fire in the Pitt River Bridge.

According Port Coquitlam fire Chief Nick Delmonico, the call came in just after 8 a.m. from a tug boat passing by the blaze.

“They were putting some water on it from the water side and we were fighting it from the land side,” said Delmonico.

He said that the boat had one female occupant who was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with “minor burns to her chest, upper body and hands.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Delmonico said that it would be difficult to determine.

”It was on a boat so we’ve had to pretty much sink the boat to put the fire out,” said Delmonico

#PoCoFire Crews are on scene at a boat fire on the Pitt River near Pitt River Bridge & Fremont. One person is being treated by BCAS. The 1700 blk of Fremont down to one lane. Please avoid the area. No known risk to public or bridge at this time. Updates to follow. #PoCoBoatFire pic.twitter.com/UwsJdgtKIQ — City of PoCo (@CityofPoCo) March 8, 2018

More to come