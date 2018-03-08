VIDEO: One person injured in Pitt River boat fire

Vessel appears fully engulfed

One person has been sent to hospital after a boat caught fire in the Pitt River Bridge.

According Port Coquitlam fire Chief Nick Delmonico, the call came in just after 8 a.m. from a tug boat passing by the blaze.

“They were putting some water on it from the water side and we were fighting it from the land side,” said Delmonico.

He said that the boat had one female occupant who was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with “minor burns to her chest, upper body and hands.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Delmonico said that it would be difficult to determine.

”It was on a boat so we’ve had to pretty much sink the boat to put the fire out,” said Delmonico

More to come

