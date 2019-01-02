Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Comedy actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76.

Many around the world knew Einstein for his infamous portrayal of satirical stuntman Super Dave Osborne.

Later, he played Marty Funhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Einstein’s brother confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday, calling him a “great brother, father and husband.”

Others in the comedy world were quick to pay tribute. Sports Illustrated tweeted a video of Einstein from his Dave Osborne days.

More to come.

