Bob Long loses bid for Princeton council seat

Retiring Langley Township Councillor has ‘no regrets’ about running in his new hometown

Retiring Langley Township Council member Bob Long ran for office in the Town of Princeton. (file)

Long-time Langley Township Councillor Bob Long’s relocation to the town of Princeton won’t include a seat on that community’s council, at least, not this year.

All four incumbent councillors, Barb Gould, Tyler Willis, Randy McLean and George Elliott were re-elected in the Oct. 15 municipal election, with Long finishing fifth.

He garnered 448 votes, 45 per cent of the total ballots cast.

Incumbent Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was also re-elected.

“I am so glad that I put my name forward, and quite satisfied that the existing council got re-elected,” Long told the Langley Advance Times.

“I have no regrets.”

In an interview with the Langley Advance Times in September, Long admitted to mixed feelings about leaving Township politics after 23 years and seven terms on council, summing up his time by saying “I’ve done the best I can. I worked hard, and I enjoyed it.”

“It was a good time to not run again,” Long remarked.

He said he and his wife Karen bought “kind of a cottage” in Princeton a few years ago with the intent of retiring there.

When floods swept through the area, trashing their cottage, Long said he got to know his neighbours a lot better during the lengthy repair process, which is what led to him running.

“It was a complete rebuild of the house,” Long recalled.

“I had to spend a lot of time [there] getting the house rebuilt. That took about seven or eight months.”

His next-door neighbour suggested Long should run in Princeton in the Oct. 15 municipal election, and after some other people made the same suggestion, he put his name forward.

“It’s just natural for me to get involved in the town,” Long remarked.

“I do love local politics.”

