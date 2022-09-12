Bob Long won’t be running in Langley Township this election. He will be running in Princeton.

After seven terms and 23 years in Langley, says ‘it was a good time to not run again.’

Long-time Langley Township council member Bob Long is running for council in the Town of Princeton (file)

Instead of seeking another term on Langley Township council, long-time council member Bob Long is running in the Town of Princeton this civic election.

In an interview with the Langley Advance Times on Sunday, Sept. 11, Long admitted to mixed feelings about leaving Township politics after 23 years and seven terms on council, summing up his time by saying “I’ve done the best I can. I worked hard and I enjoyed it.”

“It was a good time to not run again,” Long remarked.

He said he and his wife Karen bought “kind of a cottage” in Princeton a few years ago with the intent of retiring there.

When floods swept through the area, trashing their cottage, Long said he got to know his neighbours a lot better during the lengthy repair process, which is what led to him running.

“It was a complete rebuild of the house,” Long recalled.

“I had to spend a lot of time [there] getting the house rebuilt. That took about seven or eight months.”

His next-door neighbour suggested Long should run in Princeton in the Oct. 15 municipal election, and after some other people made the same suggestion, he put his name forward.

“It’s just natural for me to get involved in the town,” Long remarked.

“I do love local politics.”

Long declined to pick a particular issue as most important, saying he has “never been a one-issue candidate.”

Princeton, Long said, “is doing well, considering” and he believes he can make a contribution, citing his experience with the Metro Vancouver regional district, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, including chairing the FCM Standing Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in addition to his time on various Township council committees.

Long is one of six contenders for four council seats in Princeton, along with Arone Sheriland and all four incumbent councillors who served from 2018 to 2022; Tyler Willis, Barb Gould, Randy McLean and George Elliott.

As of 2021, the population of Princeton was estimated at 2,894, while Langley Township had a population of 132,603.

