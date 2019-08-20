Surrey RCMP say friends Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher were last seen in South Surrey on July 17. (Contributed photos/file photo)

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

RCMP are confirming that two bodies discovered north of Spences Bridge near Ashcroft on Aug. 17 are those of Ryan Provencher (38) and Richard Scurr (37). The two Surrey men were last seen in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

On Aug. 17, Lytton RCMP officers were called to a rural area north of Spences Bridge after a report indicated that two bodies had been discovered at that location.

Investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) were called in to assist, as the circumstances at the scene led police believe the deaths involve criminality.

RCMP said they “have no reason to believe” the deaths of Provencher and Scurr were connected to the homicides in northern B.C. last month. Leonard Dyck, Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler are believed to have been killed by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

“We have been working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identities of the deceased as Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr, who were reported missing to the Surrey RCMP in mid-July of this year,” says Sgt. Steve Rigby of SED MCU. “The RCMP is confirming their identities in an effort to advance our investigation into their deaths.”

The investigation is being led by the SED MCU, with assistance from the Ashcroft and Lytton RCMP detachments, the Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Service, which assisted in an examination of the scene, and RCMP Air Services, which removed the bodies from the rural location.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating these deaths, and has no further information to release at this time.

Investigators believe that the two men were travelling to Spences Bridge, and information has suggested that they arrived at that destination.

However, the vehicle they were last seen in — a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee — was discovered on July 21 in Logan Lake, nearly 100km east of Spences Bridge, with no sign of either man found in the area, despite an extensive search.

READ MORE: Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

On Aug. 2, police executed a search warrant at a property in Spences Bridge which is the location of a business associated with Provencher. Police spent several hours at the site.

READ MORE: Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men linked to Spences Bridge property

The pair were known to have “business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area, and made frequent trips there.

Anyone with information related to Provencher and Scurr’s deaths is asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Just Posted

Giddy Up – annual Mustang car show comes to Langley

The Mustang has been on the market for 55 years, and owners gather to celebrate the iconic Ford.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Son of slain former Hells Angel is one of two men sentenced for crime spree

Pair’s 2017 series of Lower Mainland robberies stretched from Surrey to Mission

Debussy, Chopin, Bartok, and a selection of Celtic favourites

‘Music for a summer afternoon’ features live harp and flute performances at Trinity Western House

TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

Changes will roll out on Sept. 3, CEO says

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Border agents carry out raid at Hastings Racecourse

Dozens were spoken to, witnesses say

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read