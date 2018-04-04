Sheila Lightheart said a man who was discovered deceased in the lane behind a Langley City housing complex on Glover Road did not appear to be one of the “regular unfortunates” seen in the area. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Body found behind Langley housing complex

Residents discover deceased middle-aged man in laneway

Residents of a Langley City multiple-unit housing complex discovered a body in a laneway behind the building in the 5700 block of Glover Road Wednesday morning.

Witness Sheila Lightbody, who works in the complex, said the man was spotted shortly before 8 a.m.

Attempts to revive him with CPR before ambulance paramedics and fire arrived were not successful, Lightbody said.

“When I checked for a pulse, there was no pulse,” Lightbody told the Times.

She said the deceased man appeared to be a white male in his forties, and better-dressed than the homeless “regular unfortunates” she is used to seeing.

“He was not shabby,” she said.

A four-year resident of the complex, who asked not to be named, said drug overdoses in the area around the complex are not unusual.

“I’ve seen probably a dozen overdoses (since I moved here),” he said.

Attempted break-ins by people trying to get into the complex parking lot are also common, the resident said.

“It’s like we’re under attack on a daily, nightly basis.”

More to come.


The body was discovered near this set of stairs that lead to a narrow laneway behind the housing complex. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

