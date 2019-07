Mission RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered in the Fraser River earlier this afternoon.

RCMP were called to an area near Mission after a boater reported seeing an unidentified body floating in the water.

The investigation has just been launched and no further details could be shared at this time by the RCMP.

The identity, gender, cause of death and how long the person has been dead for is still to be determined.

More to come.